Martkist (MARTK) Trading 30.9% Lower Over Last Week

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Martkist coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Martkist has a total market cap of $95,372.73 and $9,340.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Martkist has traded down 30.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006463 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005466 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Martkist

Martkist (CRYPTO:MARTK) is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 15,690,263 coins and its circulating supply is 15,502,263 coins. Martkist’s official website is www.martkist.org . Martkist’s official message board is medium.com/@martkist

