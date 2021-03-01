Mary E. Gross Sells 1,467 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $29,545.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $323,609.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UNTY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.02. 1,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $211.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.