Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.54% of Masimo worth $227,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 222.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $250.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,553 shares in the company, valued at $64,735,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $1,638,169.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,867 shares in the company, valued at $53,140,675.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

