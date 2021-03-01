Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Position Decreased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Masonite International worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $109.72 on Monday. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average is $97.84.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

