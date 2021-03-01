MASQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. MASQ has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $31,557.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.04 or 0.00502981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00070800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00076862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00078201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00053932 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.57 or 0.00448413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00186733 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,394,389 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.