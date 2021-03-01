Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Up 600.0% in February

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,202,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MMMW opened at $0.18 on Monday. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc develops and sells clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. It offers solar tracking systems to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. The company was formerly known as Mass Megawatts Power, Inc and changed its name to Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc in February 2002.

