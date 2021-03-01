MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Barclays

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

MTZ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.15.

MasTec stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.72. 17,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,521.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,873. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 250.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in MasTec by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in MasTec by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

