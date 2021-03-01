Master Contract Token Reaches One Day Volume of $118,392.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $474,211.00 and $118,392.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.46 or 0.03139914 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00022007 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

