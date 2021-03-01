Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,150,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $410,733,000 after buying an additional 334,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $10.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $364.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,880. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $368.79. The company has a market cap of $361.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

