MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.52 and last traded at $28.48. 213,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 187,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCFT. Truist raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after purchasing an additional 72,677 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 89,719 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 265,931 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.