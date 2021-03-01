Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.31

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.31 and last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 3369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.48.

Several brokerages have commented on MTRN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,239,000 after acquiring an additional 109,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Materion by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after buying an additional 107,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

