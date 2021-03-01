Matthew Enyedi Sells 476 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $64,931.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,721 shares in the company, valued at $507,581.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Enyedi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LPL Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of LPL Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97.

LPLA traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.32. 540,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,898. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.40 and a 200 day moving average of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.