MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Capitalization Hits $364,134.99

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $364,134.99 and $65,534.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,519.04 or 0.99547414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.00 or 0.00990982 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.98 or 0.00434921 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.86 or 0.00295162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00105093 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002081 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

