Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Holdings Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1,675.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

MMS opened at $81.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.95. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $84.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

