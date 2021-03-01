Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Position Cut by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,852 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 1,428.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 225,044 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 480.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 216,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Maximus by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,047,000 after purchasing an additional 195,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $789,958.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $81.28 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $84.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

