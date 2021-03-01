McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 102.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $201,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $95.20. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

