McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,528 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,761 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.8% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of McDonald’s worth $201,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.02. The company had a trading volume of 47,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,674. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.16. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

