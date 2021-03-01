Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.89. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 122,692 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on Mechel PAO in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Mechel PAO by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 80,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mechel PAO by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Mechel PAO by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mechel PAO by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.