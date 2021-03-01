Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Trading 7.1% Higher

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.22. 1,900,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,784,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $3,164,011.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,161,740 shares in the company, valued at $86,534,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 14,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $493,422.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,735,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,914,920 shares of company stock valued at $78,197,543 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 22.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 169.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medallia by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,288 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 79,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

