MediWound Ltd. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for MediWound in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MediWound has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $5.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $139.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in MediWound by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 82,050 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MediWound by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 68,918 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

