Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.03. Medpace posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Medpace stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,903. Medpace has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $177.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $77,083,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

