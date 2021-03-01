Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,375 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 139,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 64,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. North American Management Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 249,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,045,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $147.17 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $154.90. The company has a market cap of $449.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

