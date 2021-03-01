MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $512,916.50 and $128.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.16 or 0.00512214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00073972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00078115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00077019 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00054770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.13 or 0.00463407 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

