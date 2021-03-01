Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Melrose Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Melrose Industries stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. Melrose Industries has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

