Meme (MEME) Trading 40.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Meme has a total market cap of $48.31 million and $13.00 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meme has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme token can now be purchased for about $1,725.33 or 0.03584715 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.75 or 0.00431647 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006521 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00034072 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

