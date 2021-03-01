Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Tops $0.0304

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $907,282.04 and approximately $7,162.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.79 or 0.00432026 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006138 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00034003 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.97 or 0.03490302 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

