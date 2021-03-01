Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.30

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. Research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after buying an additional 120,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.