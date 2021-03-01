Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,860,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,500 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.9% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.15% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $315,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after acquiring an additional 996,562 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 973,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,716,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 274,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 115,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.24. 337,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,403,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $185.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

