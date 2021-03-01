Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stake Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Mercury Systems worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,976,000 after acquiring an additional 715,569 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,933,000 after purchasing an additional 656,735 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223,667 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,123,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after buying an additional 295,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $101,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,222,974.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,059 shares of company stock worth $1,321,840 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $65.36 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

