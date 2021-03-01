Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.82

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 9322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Meredith during the fourth quarter worth $35,189,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at $1,797,000. S&T Bank raised its position in Meredith by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 436,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Meredith by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 265,587 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

