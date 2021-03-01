Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

MDP opened at $24.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.26. Meredith has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.82 million. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,082,000 after buying an additional 377,162 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,453,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after buying an additional 727,020 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter worth $35,189,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 93,565 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

