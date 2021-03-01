Meridian Network Price Hits $0.0944 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $413,171.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 33.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00069288 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002662 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00100412 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.