Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Shares of MMSI opened at $55.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.