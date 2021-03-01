Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.18. 102,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 119,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.
In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
