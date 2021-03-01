Metadium Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.39 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. Metadium has a market capitalization of $21.39 million and approximately $124,775.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00763175 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00028387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00042178 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

