Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

