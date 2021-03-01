MetaMorph 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $40,667.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $304,810.89 and $40,667.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00790167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00029430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00040926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00044725 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.