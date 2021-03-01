Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 435,600 shares, an increase of 651.0% from the January 28th total of 58,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

METX stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $16.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -2.38.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

