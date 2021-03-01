Metronome Achieves Market Cap of $25.38 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00004553 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $25.38 million and approximately $122,680.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.04 or 0.00502981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00070800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00076862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00078201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00053932 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.57 or 0.00448413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00186733 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,822,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,489,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

