MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) & American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Critical Contrast

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. MFA Financial pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Campus Communities pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MFA Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Campus Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

49.4% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of MFA Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and American Campus Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial -118.04% 11.32% 3.11% American Campus Communities 8.14% 2.50% 1.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MFA Financial and American Campus Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $581.73 million 3.19 $378.12 million $0.77 5.32 American Campus Communities $943.04 million 6.07 $84.97 million $2.42 17.17

MFA Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Campus Communities. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MFA Financial and American Campus Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33 American Campus Communities 1 2 3 0 2.33

MFA Financial currently has a consensus target price of $3.83, indicating a potential downside of 6.50%. American Campus Communities has a consensus target price of $41.14, indicating a potential downside of 1.00%. Given American Campus Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Campus Communities is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Risk and Volatility

MFA Financial has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Campus Communities beats MFA Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 139,900 beds.

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.