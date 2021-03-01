MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) shot up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.82. 3,214,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,783,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTG. B. Riley raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 651,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,924 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,376,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after buying an additional 1,030,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after buying an additional 728,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 542.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,148,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 969,777 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

