MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

MGM stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 214,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,141,760. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,253,607 shares of company stock worth $84,022,093. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

