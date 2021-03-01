Michael J. Labarre Sells 18,324 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.47. 2,163,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.44 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,825,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 448,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,873,000 after acquiring an additional 753,065 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

