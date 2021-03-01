Michael Shane Henrie Sells 3,250 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $100.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Globe Life by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after acquiring an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Globe Life by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

