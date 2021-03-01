Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,120 shares of company stock worth $8,676,367. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

MU opened at $91.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $93.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

