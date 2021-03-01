Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.69. 359,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,465,221. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $93.39. The company has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,367 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,229,000 after buying an additional 100,881 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.