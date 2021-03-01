Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Increased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,706 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $232.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

