MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Up 18.3%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price traded up 18.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.59. 8,486,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 16,558,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.91 and a beta of 3.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in MicroVision by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in MicroVision by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MicroVision by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MicroVision by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

