Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

NYSE MAA opened at $134.73 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.16.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

