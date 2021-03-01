Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.68

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 131864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $573.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $45,580.00. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.